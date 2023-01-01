Driver killed after crashing into tree
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a driver was killed after crashing into a tree early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a crash at South Parkway East and Worthington Street just after 4 a.m.
Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
