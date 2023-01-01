Driver killed after crashing into tree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a driver was killed after crashing into a tree early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a crash at South Parkway East and Worthington Street just after 4 a.m.

Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.