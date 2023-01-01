Toy Truck Drive
Donation drive for displaced seniors collects dozens of items after fatal fire

By Walter Murphy
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A donation drive for displaced residents of Feels like Home senior living facility successfully collected enough shirts, shoes and pants on Saturday morning to replace items lost during the fatal fire that destroyed the facility on Thursday evening.

Staff with the assisted living home told Action News 5 they are still seeking men’s and women’s underwear, specifically, sports bras for women.

They are also asking for house slippers, which is a small comfort the residents have requested themselves.

You can also donate directly to one of the mobile payment accounts they’ve set up.

For cash donations to Venmo, search for ‘Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences.’

You can also donate through their CashApp, $FLHSenior.

Feels Like Home representatives say all of the accounts are being overseen by representatives with Pinnacle Bank.

Representatives also say they have yet to tour the damage, but they will assess the accurate level of damage on Tuesday morning.

