Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Your First Alert to a warm and sunny start to the New Year and our first round of storms for 2023

By Ron Childers
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds clear for the weekend and temperatures remain well above average followed by another round of rain and thunderstorms to start next week. A few storms could be strong to severe and capable of producing heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers, drizzle, and fog along with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows near 50.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, a light Southwest wind, and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows again near 50.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe and capable of producing heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to near 70 and overnight lows only in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain early in the day, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows near 30. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 50.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
A woman will have to cancel her wedding after her flight to Belize was canceled.
Bride to miss her wedding after Southwest cancels her flight
MFD putting out flames at Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences
Fatal fire leaves 1 dead, 2 injured at senior living facility
Morgan Laine Ransom, 3, died unexpectedly from the flu less than one month before her fourth...
‘Brightest soul’: 3-year-old dies from flu, family says
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-December 30, 2022
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather 12/30
WMC First Alert Weather
Rain continues through this evening
Thursday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a rainy end to the week followed by a sunny start to the New Year