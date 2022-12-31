Toy Truck Drive
A warm & dry start to 2023 followed by rain & storms Monday

WMC First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Temperatures will remain well above average through Tuesday followed by a round of rain and thunderstorms to start next week. A few storms could be strong to severe and capable of producing heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows again near 50.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and patchy fog possible, with lows near 60 and southerly winds at 5-10 MPH.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe and capable of producing heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to near 70 and overnight lows only in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain early in the day, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows near 30. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 50.

