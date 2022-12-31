Preps underway for a safe New Year’s Eve on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The biggest New Year’s Eve party in Memphis will be down on historic Beale Street. Starting bright and early Saturday morning, crews will start to build the scaffolding that will hold the DJ booth and the disco ball that will be raised up at midnight.

In the meantime, Friday night on Beale Street was a bit drizzly and empty with the rain but that will change in 24 hours when Beale becomes THE spot to ring in the New Year.

Courtney Forsyth and Jordan Williams are visiting from St. Louis. They plan to take in their first Grizzlies game at FedExForum and then ring in the New Year on iconic Beale.

“I think it’ll be like a mini New York City,” Courtney told Action News 5 when asked what she expects.

When the disco ball is raised up at midnight, Courtney and Jordan plan to be right in the thick of it

“I expect there to be a ton of people for the ball drop,” she said, “I’m super excited about it and we’ve never been down here. It’s going to be so much fun.”

“It will probably be a party,” said Jordan, “I think it’s going to be a party down here. I’m excited to see it. First time being down here. I’ve been to Memphis before but never to Beale Street and this close to FedExForum.”

Paul Young, president of the Downtown Memphis Commission, says the DMC security squads will work hand in hand with Memphis police to keep revelers safe. You will have to pass through a security checkpoint to gain entry to Beale.

“We are ready for the crowds,” said Young, “We will have all our security teams in place and they will be checking people as they come in, making sure that everybody is able to have a safe, good time as they come to enjoy themselves on Beale Street.”

Partiers will have to be 21 or older to get onto Beale. Along with great music on the street and in the clubs, Beale Street’s New Year’s Eve celebration includes fireworks and confetti.

Jordan and Courtney will be among the thousands saying farewell to 2022 and hello to the New Year and all that it offers.

“Just to be happy, enjoy life,” said Jordan sharing his New Year’s resolution, “One day at a time. Just enjoy life. I coach basketball, so I’m enjoying that all the time.”

“I’m a teacher, so just to keep doing what’s best for my kids,” Courtney added, " I’m always trying to think of new ways to keep them going. After COVID, it’s been hard being a teacher.”

Here’s to a happy and healthy 2023 for all.

The DMC says there will be no cover charge to get onto Beale Street for New Year’s Eve.

