Nonprofit ‘Touched by an Angel’ needs $150k donation to continue giving back

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Touched by an Angel, a Memphis ministry that has been giving back for years is now in need of donations of its own.

The non-profit has been delivering miracles to Mid-Southerners for decades. During a 2012 heat wave, the ministry went door-to-door giving away free air conditioners.

In 2016, the group hosted a block party for a family who lost nine loved ones in a house fire, and through the years they’ve also provided free furniture and food to families in need.

“When I experience a man crying just because I gave his family some food. He’s crying, that touches me to say ‘hey I have to keep going, I can’t give up’,” said Touch By an Angel Founder Larry Hunter.

The man behind the many giveaways said the 20-year-old non-profit is in need of a miracle of their own to save the organization’s headquarters and their sober house.

“Right now, my building needs to be repaired and upgraded. Everything needs to be upgraded. Just so much needs to be done,” said Hunter.

The organization needs to raise $150,000 within six months or they could face closure.

“Most of that money will be doing repairs plumbing, electric and also it would take care of the finance to run the operation of Touched by an Angel,” said Hunter.

Touched by Angel says it’s praying to continue to stay open to make a difference in the Memphis community and put a smile on people’s faces.

To make a donation to their organization, click here.

