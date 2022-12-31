Toy Truck Drive
New Year’s Eve road closures

MPD has provided a list of road closures starting at 6 p.m.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect road closers in Downtown Memphis for New Year’s Eve. MPD will be directing traffic at Front Street and Beale Street, Danny Thomas Boulevard and M.L.K Avenue, and B.B. King and Peabody Place.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, there will be several road closures downtown.

Memphis Police Department officers will be stationed at the closers to help direct traffic:

  • Southbound at Union Avenue at Danny Thomas
  • Westbound Beale Street at Danny Thomas
  • Westbound Gayoso at Danny Thomas
  • Northbound Beale Street at Fourth Street
  • Northbound Dr. MLK Drive at Fourth Street
  • Northbound BB King at Lt. GW Lee
  • Second Street and Beale Street will be blocked entirely
  • BB King and Beale Street will be blocked entirely
  • Westbound at Peabody at Main
  • Eastbound at Main Street at Beale Street
  • Westbound Peabody at Fourth

