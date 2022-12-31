New Year’s Eve road closures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect road closers in Downtown Memphis for New Year’s Eve. MPD will be directing traffic at Front Street and Beale Street, Danny Thomas Boulevard and M.L.K Avenue, and B.B. King and Peabody Place.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, there will be several road closures downtown.

Memphis Police Department officers will be stationed at the closers to help direct traffic:

Southbound at Union Avenue at Danny Thomas

Westbound Beale Street at Danny Thomas

Westbound Gayoso at Danny Thomas

Northbound Beale Street at Fourth Street

Northbound Dr. MLK Drive at Fourth Street

Northbound BB King at Lt. GW Lee

Second Street and Beale Street will be blocked entirely

BB King and Beale Street will be blocked entirely

Westbound at Peabody at Main

Eastbound at Main Street at Beale Street

Westbound Peabody at Fourth

