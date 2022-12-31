MPD: Suspect wanted in Dollar General shoplifting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting that took place at a Dollar General on December 18, according to police.

Officers responded to the shoplifting at 12:10 p.m. at the Dollar General on 4546 Millbranch Road.

The suspect entered the store and went to the rear stock room, according to police.

Police say he loaded merchandise on a cart, exited the back door and drove away from the scene in a blue Dodge Charger.

At this time, no arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

