Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare shares update on negotiations with BCBST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare released an update on Friday about their efforts to negotiate a resolution to the current contract dispute with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee.
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says it is not likely to have a resolution before the contracts expire on Dec. 31, 2022.
Methodist claims BCBST continues to make unreasonable demands and refuse the Healthcare provider’s offers.
“Our rates are fair and reflect our investment in providing the safest and highest quality care in the Mid-South – not to mention the world-class care our most vulnerable patients receive at our nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital,” according to Methodist Le Bonheur.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.