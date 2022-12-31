Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare shares update on negotiations with BCBST

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare released an update on Friday about their efforts to negotiate a resolution to the current contract dispute with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says it is not likely to have a resolution before the contracts expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

Methodist claims BCBST continues to make unreasonable demands and refuse the Healthcare provider’s offers.

“Our rates are fair and reflect our investment in providing the safest and highest quality care in the Mid-South – not to mention the world-class care our most vulnerable patients receive at our nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital,” according to Methodist Le Bonheur.

BCBST claims this is about money. For them, it is. For us, it is about being able to provide the highest quality, safest care for every patient who enters our facilities. As a non-profit organization, our patients’ needs always come first. But, to meet those needs, we must receive the appropriate funding to purchase state-of-the-art equipment, invest in our infrastructure, pay our Associates a proper wage and provide millions of dollars in care to our community. Last year, that amount totaled $200 million. Meanwhile, BCBST showed a net income of more than half a billion in 2021, a 46% increase from 2020. We are deeply disappointed in the lack of resolution in this matter. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare remains committed to providing the safest and highest quality care to patients. MLH remains open to good faith and balanced negotiations and is committed to keeping the lines of communication open.

