Jarvis Greer signs off for final time at Action News 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After more than 43 years covering sports for Action News 5, legendary sports director Jarvis Greer is headed for a well-deserved retirement.

Friday marked Jarvis’ final day at 1960 Union, after countless memories, laughs and final scores.

He’s been with Action News 5 for the debut of the Memphis Redbirds, the Memphis Grizzlies, and even the Memphis Showboats.

Over the past few weeks, the Mid-South has been saying their goodbyes and paying respects to a legendary career.

Jarvo has served as sports director since 1991, following the retirement of his mentor Jack Eaton.

Perhaps no one has ever represented the city of Memphis as well as Jarvo. He likes to say he’s Memphis born and bred, “and when I die I’ll be Memphis dead.”

Jarvis bleeds blue and gray. He grew up a little over a mile from Action News 5 and never strayed too far. He went on to raise two children, J.J. and McKenzie, with his beautiful wife, Emily.

In fact, the very street he grew up on is now known as Jarvis R. Greer Street.

“I had no idea. I never got into this business for the adulation or anything like that. It was fun for me to do this. I was just glad people enjoyed watching me have fun and telling the sports like anything else. To see that come up. It knocked me for a total loop and here my knees are shaking, I’m sweating and like I said, now I know where my ashes will be spread when I check out of this place.”

His next plans? Travel. And spend more time with family.

For all that we can only say: Thank you, Jarvo!

