Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Iowa linebacker’s grandfather killed in Midtown Friday night

The 76-year-old man was hit by a van in front of the Hutton Hotel.
The 76-year-old man was hit on Friday night in front of the Hutton Hotel.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Friday night in Midtown.

According to MNPD, 76-year-old William Smith Jr., of Waterloo, Iowa, was attempting to cross West End Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Friday night when he was struck by a hotel passenger van. Smith was walking with his family when he decided to cross the road, unable to hear his family’s attempts to stop him due to the rain.

Smith was in Nashville with family for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Kentucky Wildcats, the University of Iowa confirmed. His grandson is senior linebacker Jack Campbell, who had 10 tackles (8 solo) and a sack in the contest. Smith is the father of Campbell’s stepmom, Jen.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz addressed the tragedy during the postgame press conference:

The school provided a statement to reporters during the postgame press conference, explaining how Campbell’s family decided not to tell him prior to the big game.

Campbell’s grandfather was hit by the van approximately 175 feet away from a crosswalk. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.

The van was carrying eight people at the time, including the driver, and no injuries were reported. Police also do not anticipate any charges forthcoming against the driver.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three others were seriously injured after a retaining wall collapsed,...
BYU football player killed, 3 injured after retaining wall collapses in Hawaii
Germantown Police Dept
Attempted kidnapping in Germantown, Saddle Creek parking lot
Only to the top half of William Krostek's home is visible from his driveway before he had an...
Man says contractors buried his home while clearing snow
Chris Flores and Addisen Pruitt's family members spoke with 11 News about the two lives lost on...
Family remembers 2 who died in ATV crash Christmas Day
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays

Latest News

ET
Tracking a few rounds of rain and thunderstorms to start the week
ET
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Jan 1, 2023
Donation drive for displaced seniors at 'Feels Like Home'.
Donation drive for displaced seniors collects dozens of items after fatal fire
Memphis Police Car
MPD: Man dead after hit-and-run in Hyde Park
Foggy for some again tonight otherwise dry and warm for Sunday
Sagay's Saturday night First Alert Forecast 12/31/22