First Alert to a warm and dry start to the New Year and our first round of storms for 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Patchy fog and some morning drizzle and rain will give way to a dry afternoon and a dry weekend, overall. Temperatures will remain well above average this weekend, followed by another round of rain and thunderstorms to start next week. A few storms could be strong to severe and capable of producing heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, a light Southwest wind, and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows again near 50.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe and capable of producing heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to near 70 and overnight lows only in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain early in the day, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows near 30. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 50.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

