Strong to severe thunderstorms possible early next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Early next week, another storm system will move across the region.

This system has potential to produce showers with strong to severe thunderstorms across the area Monday night into early Tuesday.

Severe Weather Risk for Monday night, Jan 2, 2023 (WMC)

Damaging gusts and heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding are the main threats, but all modes of severe weather will be possible.

Rainfall totals will be between 0.5 to 2.0 inches with locally higher amounts.

Potential Rainfall for Monday-Tuesday, Jan 2-3, 2023 (wmc)

Additional updates on this system will be given in the coming days.

