Strong to severe thunderstorms possible early next week

Severe Weather Risk for Monday night, Jan 2, 2023
By Erin Thomas
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Early next week, another storm system will move across the region.

This system has potential to produce showers with strong to severe thunderstorms across the area Monday night into early Tuesday.

Severe Weather Risk for Monday night, Jan 2, 2023
Damaging gusts and heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding are the main threats, but all modes of severe weather will be possible.

Rainfall totals will be between 0.5 to 2.0 inches with locally higher amounts.

Potential Rainfall for Monday-Tuesday, Jan 2-3, 2023
Additional updates on this system will be given in the coming days.

