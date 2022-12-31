Attempted kidnapping in Germantown, Saddle Creek parking lot

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping at Saddle Creek on Friday night.

Officers responded to the scene at 8:00 p.m. on 7615 West Farmington Boulevard, according to police.

Police say two male suspects physically detained a woman as she attempted to enter a vehicle in the parking lot.

The suspects were confronted by a bystander and then released the victim, according to police.

The suspects then entered a silver four-door car occupied by a third male suspect and fled northbound on Germantown Road.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Germantown Police Department at 901-754-7222 or tips@germantown-tn.gov

