Your First Alert to a rainy end to the week followed by a sunny start to the New Year

By Ron Childers
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An active pattern will be in place for the next few days keeping rain in place through Friday. We’ll enjoy a brief period of sunshine and warm temperatures for the weekend then a threat of thunderstorms to start next week with cooler temperatures to follow.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain along with a breezy South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain, a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers, a light North wind, and lows near 50.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will become partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows again near 50. New Year’s Day will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe and capable of producing damaging wind and hail. High temperatures will again reach the upper 60s with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of early morning rain, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

