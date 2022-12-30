Woman drives to fire station in Raleigh after being shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman drove to a fire station with a gunshot wound Friday morning in Raleigh.

Memphis Police Department responded to a call at 4:49 a.m. at the fire station on Millington Road.

It is unclear where the woman was shot.

She was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition, says MPD.

There is no one in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

