Woman drives to fire station in Raleigh after being shot

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman drove to a fire station with a gunshot wound Friday morning in Raleigh.

Memphis Police Department responded to a call at 4:49 a.m. at the fire station on Millington Road.

It is unclear where the woman was shot.

She was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition, says MPD.

There is no one in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

