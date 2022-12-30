Rainy today, but dry & warm for New Year’s weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain will continue to move in from the west and we will have widespread heavy rain through the morning. Scattered showers will also be possible this afternoon. Even with clouds and rain, high temperatures will still reach the lower 60s. Rain will continue tonight into early tomorrow morning.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with 90% chance of rain, a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with 60% scattered showers, a light North wind, and lows near 50.

THE WEEKEND: After raining before sunrise, the rest of Saturday will be partly cloudy by noon and afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s with overnight lows again near 50. New Year’s Day will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front will arrive on Monday, so it will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe and capable of producing damaging wind and hail. High temperatures will again reach the upper 60s with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of early morning rain, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 40s.

