Plumbers work hard hours as water crisis comes to end

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a high demand for Mid-South plumbers to repair frozen pipes that burst during December’s cold snap.

Best Care Home Service said their plumbers are working around the clock to help homeowners with repairs.

“These here are copper pipes, and these here tend to freeze over a period of time. You can see at one point this here, this pipe here used to look the same size as this one,” said Chris Allen with Best Care Home Services.

Because of the arctic blast aftermath, the 24-hour plumbing, heating and air service said it’s received over 120 repair calls to fix busted pipes in the last few days due to the bitter cold temperatures.

“We’re going to do a repair on this piping, we’re going to use some CPVC glue on this type of material here,” said Allen.

Chris said a job this size usually takes about an hour to complete.

“A repair typically like this runs you anywhere between $200 and $300 bucks, depending on how much material you have to use-- time-sensitive labor on it,” said Allen.

But repairs can be challenging working with a lack of supplies due to the high demand.

“Sometimes you’re having to find no piping that they don’t have in stores and we’re just typically having to cap off lines just to get customers water until we can get material,” said Allen.

In order to avoid disaster the next time it gets cold, Best Care Home Service said it’s stocking up now on materials ahead of January and February, which are the coldest months.

