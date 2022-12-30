Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Multiple injured after shooting in Whitehaven

Multiple injured after shooting in Whitehaven
Multiple injured after shooting in Whitehaven(MGN)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a fire in Whitehaven on Friday morning that left multiple people injured.

According to MPD dispatch, the shooting took place on 955 East Brooks Road around 2 a.m.

All injuries are non-critical.

We are working to gather more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
A woman will have to cancel her wedding after her flight to Belize was canceled.
Bride to miss her wedding after Southwest cancels her flight
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
A contractor reportedly shot at thieves who robbed plumbers and stole his truck from a worksite...
Contractor shoots at thieves stealing truck, robbing plumbers at worksite: police
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

Latest News

v
1 person dead, 2 injured in fire at assisted living facility
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather 12/30
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket past Toronto Raptors forward...
Morant has career-high 17 assists, Grizzlies rout Raptors
MFD putting out flames at Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences
Fatal fire leaves 1 dead, 2 injured at senior living facility