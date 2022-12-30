Multiple injured after shooting in Whitehaven
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a fire in Whitehaven on Friday morning that left multiple people injured.
According to MPD dispatch, the shooting took place on 955 East Brooks Road around 2 a.m.
All injuries are non-critical.
We are working to gather more information.
