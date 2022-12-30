Toy Truck Drive
Memphis Tigers honor Action News 5 Sports Director Jarvis Greer

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 beloved Sports director Jarvis Greer was honored tonight at the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball game at FedEx Forum.

Mempis Tigers honor Jarvis Greer
Mempis Tigers honor Jarvis Greer(Action News 5)

Even though Jarvo played football at the University of Memphis, we know his love for the University of Memphis Tigers basketball runs deep.

Congratulations Jarvo!

Jarvis’ last day here at Action News 5 is tomorrow.

Make sure to tune in for his last broadcast!

