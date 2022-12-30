Toy Truck Drive
Memphis Reverend explains meaning behind Kwanzaa

By Taylor Tucker
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration of African American heritage.

Kwanza celebrations often include singing and dancing, storytelling, poetry reading, African drumming, and feasting.

The first Kwanzaa was celebrated in 1966, as a way for African American families to connect with their ancestral roots during the holiday season.

“Any celebration associated with African people In America is part of what I think the misconception is,” Reverend Earle Fisher said. “People ask if it is a made-up holiday, I would say yeah. Pick one that’s not a made-up holiday. All holidays are products of human conception.”

Reverend Fisher celebrates Kwanzaa every year. He said a principle is celebrated every day within the 7-day holiday.

The seven principles: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

Reverend Fisher said the principles should be reflected year-round.

“It’s not something that we should just seek to practice between the day after Christmas and New Year’s,” Fisher said. “I think if you’re talking about what it means to be fully liberated and empower Black people, it starts with a certain type of cultural consciousness and spiritual consciousness. "

Kwanzaa runs through January 1.

The annual celebration concludes with an observance at Abyssinian Missionary Baptist Church, 3890 Millbranch Rd., where Rev. Fisher is pastor. It starts at 3:00.

