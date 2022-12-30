Man shot during struggle with Memphis police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot during a struggle with police officers, according to Memphis Police Department.

MPD says they were called to a home on Edward Cove around 6:30 a.m. Friday where there was a Dodge Challenger that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting earlier in the morning.

Officers were able to confirm the car was stolen and found a man in the car armed with a gun.

Officers approached the man and both sides struggled over the gun.

A shot was fired, and the suspect was shot. MPD says it is unclear who pulled the trigger, since the gun went off during the struggle.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No officers were injured.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.

