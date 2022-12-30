Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man shot during struggle with Memphis police

The scene on Edward Cove
The scene on Edward Cove(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot during a struggle with police officers, according to Memphis Police Department.

MPD says they were called to a home on Edward Cove around 6:30 a.m. Friday where there was a Dodge Challenger that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting earlier in the morning.

Officers were able to confirm the car was stolen and found a man in the car armed with a gun.

Officers approached the man and both sides struggled over the gun.

A shot was fired, and the suspect was shot. MPD says it is unclear who pulled the trigger, since the gun went off during the struggle.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No officers were injured.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
A woman will have to cancel her wedding after her flight to Belize was canceled.
Bride to miss her wedding after Southwest cancels her flight
MFD putting out flames at Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences
Fatal fire leaves 1 dead, 2 injured at senior living facility
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
Morgan Laine Ransom, 3, died unexpectedly from the flu less than one month before her fourth...
‘Brightest soul’: 3-year-old dies from flu, family says

Latest News

Dave Brown wishes Jarvis Greer a happy retirement
Dave Brown wishes Jarvis Greer a happy retirement
Dr. Richard Ranta reflects on Jarvis Greer's 43-year career
Dr. Richard Ranta reflects on Jarvis Greer's 43-year career
Memphis Police Department
Woman drives to fire station in Raleigh after being shot
Multiple injured after shooting in Whitehaven
1 dead, 3 shot after shooting in Whitehaven