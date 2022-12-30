Man arrested on 17 charges after police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man after a chase that started in Whitehaven on Dec 29.

An officer spotted a silver Nissan with a broken window at the Valero gas station on Millbranch Road and Winchester Road.

Officers attempted to check on the woman in the car who later gave a statement saying she was kidnapped.

She was getting a ride from the driver Terrance Bridges when another man entered the car to try and sell marijuana, said MPD

Simultaneously, MPD pulled up to the Nissan at the gas station.

According to the affidavit, this is when Bridges forced the woman into the car and drove the car backward striking the MPD car.

Officers say they gave verbal commands for Bridges to stop, but he hit the squad car a second time before driving off.

Officers began to chase Bridges as he drove away and eventually drove into oncoming traffic while running red lights.

Bridges rammed his car into an officer and continued East on E. Shelby Drive. The officer was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

As the chase continued on E. Shelby Drive, an officer says he saw a gun thrown from the vehicle on E. Shelby Drive that was later recovered.

The suspect eventually crashed after a head-on collision with a red Toyota Corolla. The Toyota driver was taken to the hospital.

Bridges exited the car and police began a foot pursuit.

MPD later discover that the Nissan was stolen, and the car had marijuana in the front seat.

He has 17 charges:

Possession of firearm/ dangerous felony

Theft of property $2,500-10000

Possession Controlled substance

Kidnapping

Convicted felon in possession of a handgun

3 counts of aggravated assault

Aggravated assault first responder

2 counts of Reckless endangerment- deadly weapon

Internationally evade arrest in auto

Evading arrest

Vandalism $1000-$2500

Reckless driving

Driving while license suspended/revoked

Fail to exercise due care

His bond is set at $57,000. The next court day will be Jan. 1.

