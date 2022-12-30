Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Davis leads Memphis over South Florida 93-86 in AAF opener

Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers(Memphis Tigers)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kendric Davis scored 24 points and Memphis defeated South Florida 93-86 in an American Athletic Conference opener on Thursday night.

Davis also had nine assists and five steals for the Tigers (11-3). DeAndre Williams scored 16 points with seven rebounds. Alex Lomax contributed 16 points and six assists.

Serrel Smith Jr. led the way for the Bulls (7-7) with 21 points. Tyler Harris added 17 points. Keyshawn Bryant finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Bulls.

Memphis entered halftime tied with South Florida 46-46. Memphis took the lead for good with 2:22 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Davis to make it an 82-81 game.

NEXT UP

Memphis plays Sunday against Tulane on the road, while South Florida hosts Temple on Wednesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
A woman will have to cancel her wedding after her flight to Belize was canceled.
Bride to miss her wedding after Southwest cancels her flight
Sha’Kyra Aughtry cared for 64-year-old Joey White after she found him outside her home during...
Woman takes stranger in, saves his life during blizzard
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

Latest News

Memphis Tigers tight end Caden Prieskorn (86) scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game...
Two Memphis players entering transfer portal
Memphis wide receiver Eddie Lewis (18) returns a punt during the first half of the First...
Memphis throttles Utah State 38-10 in First Responder Bowl
Memphis forward DeAndre Williams (12) during a first round NCAA college basketball tournament...
Memphis Tiger DeAndre Willams earns AAC Weekly Honor Roll
University of Arkansas Pine Bluff
New coach for UAPB ahead of first SHC appearance