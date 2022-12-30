City admits MPD did not search for fingerprints after 2021 rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has responded to a lawsuit filed by Alicia Franklin, the woman who says she was raped by the same man accused of kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher while she was jogging.

The lawsuit says Memphis police failed to properly investigate her September 2021 rape case and that allowed suspect, Cleotha Henderson, to remain free.

In the response, the city admits it did not fingerprint the location where Franklin says she was raped.

Franklin alleges police had enough reason shortly after her rape to arrest Henderson, but the city denies that.

Franklin says she met Henderson on a dating app and they made plans to meet at the Lakes at Ridgeway Apartments where “Cleo” said he worked as a maintenance man, and then they’d head out to dinner.

That same day, she says she took police back to the scene of the attack, where she claims officers never collected any physical evidence. Franklin also says she gave officers her accused attacker’s phone number, the name she knew him by, the make and model of his car and more.

The city says Franklin was never able to give the full name of the attacker, just that he was known as CJ.

Earlier this month, the City of Memphis asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

Franklin’s sexual assault kit sat on a shelf at the TBI lab in Jackson for nearly a year and was entered into a national database three days after Fletcher’s body was found.

According to a motion filed in Shelby County Circuit Court by Attorney Tannera Gibson, if the lawsuit cannot be dismissed, the city wants “immaterial, impertinent and scandalous allegations” removed from it.

A hearing on this lawsuit has not been announced.

You can read the full response by the city here:

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.