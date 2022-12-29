Your First Alert to a warm and rainy pattern for the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A steady south wind is driving warm air and an abundance of Gulf moisture into the Mid-South setting up a warm and rainy pattern that will end the year.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower or drizzle after midnight along with a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers, a South wind at 15 to 20 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain, a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain through the day and overnight along with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Rain ends by midday Saturday followed by gradually clearing sky, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and overnight lows near 50. New Year’s Day will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s along with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of early morning rain along with highs in the lower 60s early in the day and then falling into the upper 40s overnight. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

