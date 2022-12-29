Toy Truck Drive
Two Memphis players entering transfer portal

Memphis Tigers tight end Caden Prieskorn (86) scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game...
Memphis Tigers tight end Caden Prieskorn (86) scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game against the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)(Daniel Kucin Jr. | AP)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After winning the First Responder Bowl over Utah State, two starters for the Memphis Tigers announced Thursday they are entering the transfer portal.

Junior tight end Caden Prieskorn and sophomore defensive lineman Cam’Ron Jackson will be transferring as they both have two years of eligibility left.

In 2019 Prieskorn came to Memphis as a walk-on. Caden led Tigers with 48 catches, 602 receiving yards, and tied for the team lead with seven touchdown receptions. This season he had a touchdown in five back-to-back games and was a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award which is given to the nation’s top tight end.

While playing for the tigers, Prieskorn has been on 2022 Second-Team All-AAC, 2022 First-Team All-AAC Team, 2022 First-Team All-AAC Team, Tiger 3.0 Club (2021, 2020, 2019), and AAC All-Academic Team (2020, 2019). In 2022, Caden was a John Mackey Award semifinalist and a Burlsworth Trophy nominee.

Sophomore Cam’Ron Jackson initially signed with Memphis in 2020 after de-committing from LSU. In 2021, Jackson had a season-high with five stops with one tackle for loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry against East Carolina. Jackson had a high of six pass breakups and 41 tackles with four quarterback hurries.

He has been on the 2022 Third-Team All-AAC Team and Tigers 3.0 Club (2021) while playing for Memphis.

