TEMA reports 2nd fatality in Shelby County due to cold weather

Snowy conditions in Midtown Memphis
Snowy conditions in Midtown Memphis(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health has now confirmed two fatalities in Shelby County due to cold weather, according to a press release from The Emergency Management Agency (TEMA)

The first Shelby County fatality was reported on Friday after a man died from weather conditions in Midtown.

A winter weather system traveled through Tennessee on Thursday night bringing dangerous cold temperatures.

As temperatures have risen, local jurisdictions are now experiencing issues with their water systems, according to the press release.

The State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville has been activated at Level 3 status, with Emergency Service Coordinators from many State of Tennessee departments assisting with the current emergency.

TEMA employees will help local officials with any needs or resource requests

