Shelby County government to host two water giveaways
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security in partnership with Kroger delta division will distribute bottles of water on Thursday at two locations:

  • Lightfoot Farms - 7422 Ward Road, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Shelby County Fire Department Fire Station #62 - 4647 Forest Hill Irene Road, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Shelby County Government will distribute only two cases of water per vehicle.

