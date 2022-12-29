Shelby County government to host two water giveaways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security in partnership with Kroger delta division will distribute bottles of water on Thursday at two locations:

Lightfoot Farms - 7422 Ward Road, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Shelby County Fire Department Fire Station #62 - 4647 Forest Hill Irene Road, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Shelby County Government will distribute only two cases of water per vehicle.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.