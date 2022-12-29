Toy Truck Drive
Rainy for a few days, but temperatures keep climbing

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:41 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers are already starting to move in this morning and scattered rain will continue through the afternoon. Even with clouds and showers, high temperatures will still reach the lower to mid 60s. Heavy rain will arrive by 5 pm and will continue overnight. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 50s this evening. It will also be windy again today with gusts up to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers, a South wind at 15 to 20 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain, a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with heavy rain in the morning and then scattered showers in the afternoon. More heavy rain arrives late Friday night. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s with lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Rain ends by midday Saturday followed by gradually clearing sky, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and overnight lows near 50. New Year’s Day will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s along with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of early morning rain along with highs in the lower 60s early in the day and then falling into the upper 40s overnight. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

