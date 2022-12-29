Officer injured after patrol car hit during chase, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police cruiser was involved in a crash Thursday morning.

MPD officials say officers were called to Winchester Road near Millbranch Road where a vehicle had been reported stolen.

While checking out the scene, police say the driver pulled the vehicle into gear and rammed a police car and another parked car in the parking lot.

Police gave chase, and another officer’s vehicle was hit in the area of East Shelby Drive and Louis Carruthers Drive.

That officer was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police detained three people at the scene, but it’s unclear what charges they may face, if any.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.