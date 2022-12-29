Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Officer injured after patrol car hit during chase, MPD says

MPD investigates car crash in Oakhaven
MPD investigates car crash in Oakhaven(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans and Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police cruiser was involved in a crash Thursday morning.

MPD officials say officers were called to Winchester Road near Millbranch Road where a vehicle had been reported stolen.

While checking out the scene, police say the driver pulled the vehicle into gear and rammed a police car and another parked car in the parking lot.

Police gave chase, and another officer’s vehicle was hit in the area of East Shelby Drive and Louis Carruthers Drive.

That officer was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police detained three people at the scene, but it’s unclear what charges they may face, if any.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Sha’Kyra Aughtry cared for 64-year-old Joey White after she found him outside her home during...
Woman takes stranger in, saves his life during blizzard
In this image taken from video released by the Tampa Police Department, police officer Gregory...
Florida police officer drags woman into jail, is fired
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

Latest News

MLGW lifts boil water advisory
Memphis Police Car
MPD: 1 injured in Frayser shooting
Escaped Inmates
Federal inmates back in custody months after escaping Millington prison
Shelby County government to host two water giveaways
Shelby County government to host two water giveaways