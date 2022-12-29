MPD investigates car crash in Oakhaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a car crash in Oakhaven on Thursday.

The crash happened at Arnold Road and Elmridge Street.

Memphis Fire Department dispatch says multiple people were injured and taken to the hospital.

There is crime scene tape around the area with a large police presence.

Our crew on the scene says Arnold Road is shut down between Old Quarry Road and Elmridge Street.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.