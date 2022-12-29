MPD: 1 injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one victim on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police responded to the shooting at 1:31 p.m. at EZ Express Food Market at 1441 Dellwood Avenue.

One male was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police say the suspect was in a gray jacket and light-colored pants.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.