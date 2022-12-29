Toy Truck Drive
MLGW lifts boil water advisory

(Pexels.com)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for all of its customers.

The advisory has been in place since freezing temperatures caused pressure to dwindle, mainly due to pip bursts across the city.

MLGW customers are suggested to do the following things now that the water is safe to drink:

  • Turn on the main water valve if it has been closed
  • Flush any faucet a minimum of two minutes
  • Discard any ice made during the boil water notice
  • Check water filters and replace if necessary

Owners and managers of large buildings should ensure their entire system is flushed and that storage tanks are drained and refilled

If your water is discolored, flush water pipes by running the water until it is clear.

