MLGW to distribute water to customers Thursday

(WKYT)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is distributing water on Thursday (or whenever supplies are exhausted) at three locations:

  • New Salem Missionary Baptist Church 2237 S Parkway E, noon to 2 p.m.
  • Southwest Community College - Whitehaven 1234 Finley Rd, noon to 2 p.m.
  • Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church 7289 Stage Rd, 10 a.m. to noon

A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for all MLGW water customers.

This excludes Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, and Millington.

While there is no firm timeline for a complete restoration, the process is nearing completion.

MLGW crews have made progress with locating and fixing water mains and are now prioritizing efforts on customers who are currently without water.

If customers are still without water, they should call (901) 544-6549.

Customers who see burst pipes, broken water mains, or water coming from the street or a building should call the emergency hotline at 528-4465.

Boil water advisory: What is safe?

Water woes impacting restaurants served by MLGW

Mayor: 15% of Memphians remain without water

