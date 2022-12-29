Local ministry helps senior citizens amid water crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis ministry nonprofit is making sure some senior citizens at Paul Borda Towers are being taken care of after residents’ apartments, hallways, and other areas were flooded over the weekend.

On Wednesday, Touched By an Angel set up shop to deliver a truck full of free items to residents at Paul Borda Towers after some housing units flooded from burst pipes earlier this week.

Since water flooded Paul Borda Towers over the Christmas holiday, A #Memphis Non-profit, Touched By an Angel, is setting up to distribute free hygiene care, food, flowers and jewelry to the residents.@WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/sOBdACyDnh — Stephanie Douglas (@stephanie_dtv) December 28, 2022

”We’ve been in here, trapped, pretty much, with not being able to flush toilets or wash our dishes or take a shower. I haven’t had a shower in a week. It’s just been hard,” said Tami Goforth, a Paul Borda resident.

Pinky Jones, another resident added, “We have water damage on the walls.”

”Can’t wash, can’t shower, can’t flush the toilet,” said Tony Hall, another resident.

Fortunately, residents finally got some relief when the apartment’s water was shut off.

Porta-Johns were also delivered on Wednesday.

Touched By An Angel added to the effort by giving Paul Borda Tower residents free food, flowers, sanitizing supplies, and jewelry.

”Most important thing we brought is love and hope,” said Touched By an Angel Executive Director Larry Hunter.

Hunter said it’s important for the community to help during extreme circumstances.

”I knew the people over here were depressed, or just a lot of times it seems like nobody cares,” said Hunter. “Nobody came to the rescue, and when they heard Touched by an Angel organization was going to show up, they knew when we showed up it was going to make people smile.”

Hunter said the smiles on their faces were a simple reminder of their decades-long mission.

“Anything we want, they’re giving it to us,” Jones said.

“This is beautiful. I thank God for it,” Hall said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.