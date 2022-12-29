Toy Truck Drive
Local ministry helps senior citizens amid water crisis

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis ministry nonprofit is making sure some senior citizens at Paul Borda Towers are being taken care of after residents’ apartments, hallways, and other areas were flooded over the weekend.

On Wednesday, Touched By an Angel set up shop to deliver a truck full of free items to residents at Paul Borda Towers after some housing units flooded from burst pipes earlier this week.

”We’ve been in here, trapped, pretty much, with not being able to flush toilets or wash our dishes or take a shower. I haven’t had a shower in a week. It’s just been hard,” said Tami Goforth, a Paul Borda resident.

Pinky Jones, another resident added, “We have water damage on the walls.”

”Can’t wash, can’t shower, can’t flush the toilet,” said Tony Hall, another resident.

Fortunately, residents finally got some relief when the apartment’s water was shut off.

Porta-Johns were also delivered on Wednesday.

Touched By An Angel added to the effort by giving Paul Borda Tower residents free food, flowers, sanitizing supplies, and jewelry.

”Most important thing we brought is love and hope,” said Touched By an Angel Executive Director Larry Hunter.

Hunter said it’s important for the community to help during extreme circumstances.

”I knew the people over here were depressed, or just a lot of times it seems like nobody cares,” said Hunter. “Nobody came to the rescue, and when they heard Touched by an Angel organization was going to show up, they knew when we showed up it was going to make people smile.”

Hunter said the smiles on their faces were a simple reminder of their decades-long mission.

“Anything we want, they’re giving it to us,” Jones said.

“This is beautiful. I thank God for it,” Hall said.

