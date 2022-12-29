Federal inmates back in custody months after escaping Millington prison

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Two inmates are back in custody months after walking away from a minimum security prison near Millington.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice release, Alex Robinson and Deshun Ray were discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Institute Memphis satellite camp in Millington.

Ray was captured in early December in Memphis, and Robinson was captured December 29 in Rosebud, North Carolina.

Robinson was serving a 180 month sentence for cocaine charges.

Ray was serving a 180 month sentence for possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.