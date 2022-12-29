Child shot in Raleigh, 4 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was shot Thursday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened on James Road in Raleigh around 6 a.m.

Police arrived to find a child who had been shot. That victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

Officers detained four people, but it’s unclear if they will face charges.

