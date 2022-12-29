CBU delays start to spring semester due to weather damage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to damage to several buildings caused by severe winter weather last week, CBU will delay the start of classes for the 2023 spring semester to January 17, according to a press release from Christians Brothers University.

The delay will not affect the end dates for the spring term and students will be able to add or drop classes as late as January 20.

Residential students whose rooms were impacted will be contacted in the following days with information on relocating and relocation, according to the press release.

For all other residential students, move-in will occur on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10:00 to 2:00 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 15, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“As we continue to repair and assess damages on campus, we will communicate to the community any additional updates as they arise. Preserving the safety and needs to ensure a successful start to the spring semester, as it relates to our faculty, staff and students, is our top priority,” said the President of Christian Brothers University, Dave Archer.

According to the press release, senior leadership is still meeting with maintenance and remediation crews to assess the damage and safety concerns. While the assessment is being conducted, clean-up personnel are already working throughout campus.

In the coming days, detailed information will be sent to faculty, staff and students who are directly impacted by this fluid situation.

For more information, contact the Office of Marketing and Communication.

