Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Arkansas defeats Kansas 55-53 in triple OT in highest-scoring AutoZone Liberty Bowl ever

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) dives between Kansas linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill (7) and...
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) dives between Kansas linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill (7) and cornerback Ra'Mello Dotson (3) for a 3-yard touchdown during the first half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In one of the wildest games of the college football season and the history of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Arkansas defeats Kansas 55-53 in triple overtime. The 108 points are by far the most in the history of this game.

The Razorbacks took a 31-13 lead to halftime and were up 38-20 to start the fourth quarter before the Jayhawks came storming back.

Matt Landers fumbled for the Razorbacks while they were leading 38-23 with 2:38 left in the fourth. Kansas scored a touchdown off the turnover, recovered the onside kick, then scored another touchdown and was successful on the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 38 and send it to overtime.

Both teams scored and kicked the PAT in the first overtime period, then scored and made the mandatory 2-point conversion in the second OT.

In the third OT, where both teams only get one play to score on a 2-point conversion, KJ Jefferson connected with Rashod Dubinion out of the backfield for Arkansas. The Razorbacks then came up with a stop to finally end the game and secure the win.

Among other records to fall, Kansas QB Jalon Daniels threw for 544 yards, easily the most in the history of this game, and Arkansas’ 681 yards of total offense breaks the game record as well.

The Razorbacks finish the second season of the Sam Pittman era 7-6.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Two of the three suspects who were involved in a shooting near Kirby High School.
Police: 2 suspects accused of killing 2 teens while DoorDashing arrested in Ohio
Officials said the man was dependent on oxygen and was using a device that needed electricity...
Man dies on Christmas Eve after power outage turns off oxygen machine
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Marvin Henley, 91, died due to cold environmental exposure, the coroner said.
91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe outside on Christmas, officials say

Latest News

Bowl game goers impacted by water crisis
Bowl game goers impacted by water crisis
Water woes did not keep fans away for 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Water woes could not keep fans away for 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Former Grizzlies coach Lionel Hollins congratulates Jarvis Greer on his retirement
Former Grizzlies coach Lionel Hollins congratulates Jarvis Greer on his retirement
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant looks to shoot against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and...
Banged-up Suns beat Grizzlies 125-108