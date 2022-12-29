Activists seek better conditions to help homeless during freezing temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Activists are seeking better conditions to aid homeless and disabled people during severe temperatures after a possible weather-related death.

Organizers have a protest scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, following the death of a man on Dec. 23 after a night of temperatures in the single digits and wind chills at below zero.

The organizer of the protest, Damon Morris, said there aren’t enough preventative measures in place for homeless and disabled people during temperatures experienced across the Mid-South over the Christmas holiday.

Morris said the two warming centers that were open this weekend simply “weren’t enough.”

“The community is asking that more warming centers be open, and more be accessible to people with people,” Morris expressed. “A lot of the homeless community won’t leave because they’re scared to leave their community.”

Memphis police said they believe the death may be weather related, but the autopsy results are still pending.

Morris is also asking for more accommodation for disabled people across Memphis.

“The people with disabilities that use apparatuses such as CPAP-masks, oxygen tanks, some people do dialysis from home,” Morris explained. “There need to be some facilities set up during the event of a wide-spread power outage that they can go and bring their apparatuses with them.”

The city has not given a response about the measures in place beside the two warming centers that were open.

