4 in hospital after two-vehicle crash on Winchester Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash took place on Winchester Road Wednesday evening.

Police say that officers responded to the crash at 5:20 p.m. near Goodlett Road.

Police say one adult is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital. Two other adults were transported to local area hospitals in non-critical condition.

Police also say one juvenile was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

