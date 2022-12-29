Toy Truck Drive
4 in hospital after two-vehicle crash on Winchester Road

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash took place on Winchester Road Wednesday evening.

Police say that officers responded to the crash at 5:20 p.m. near Goodlett Road.

Police say one adult is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital. Two other adults were transported to local area hospitals in non-critical condition.

Police also say one juvenile was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

