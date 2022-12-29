Toy Truck Drive
2 teens, woman arrested after deadly shooting in West Memphis

Jotavion Ross and Stacey Brown
Jotavion Ross and Stacey Brown(West Memphis PD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating the death of a young man that took place Wednesday night.

WMPD responded to a shooting on Ingram Boulevard and East Barton Avenue on Dec. 28 at 10:54 p.m.

Officers arrived after the shooting and found a man, Samuel Johnson, 21, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, said WMPD.

Emergency Medical Services attempted to stabilize Johnson but he did not survive his injuries.

Officers were able to retrieve arrest warrants for 18-year-old Jotavion Ross and 15-year-old Tyler Triplett for capital murder.

Ross was taken into custody at a local motel and Triplett turned himself in shortly after, police say.

Officers also arrested Tracey Brown, who’s charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution.

