Your First Alert to rising temperatures and increasing rain chances

By Ron Childers
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong southerly flow is in place and will remain for the next few days. This will drive much warmer air into the Mid-South along with an abundance of Gulf moisture making for a warm but very soggy pattern for the end of 2022 and start to 2023.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and breezy with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and lows near 50.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the lower 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be cloudy with rain along with highs near 60 and lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of early morning rain, afternoon highs in the mid 60s, and overnight lows near 50. News Year’s Day will be mostly sunny and mild with high temperatures in the mid sixties and overnight lows 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of morning rain and highs in the lower sixties early in the day and then falling.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

