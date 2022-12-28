West Helena declares emergency after water problems

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Helena-West Helena is now under a boil water advisory after issues with the city water tank.

The water tank has encountered low water levels due to leaks.

Mayor Kevin Smith says he hopes “this temporary emergency measure will allow West Helena water to return to those without water.”

There is no word on when the repairs will be complete.

