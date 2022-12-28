Toy Truck Drive
West Helena declares emergency after water problems

Helena-West Helena mayor lifts all COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, reopens the city
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Helena-West Helena is now under a boil water advisory after issues with the city water tank.

The water tank has encountered low water levels due to leaks.

Mayor Kevin Smith says he hopes “this temporary emergency measure will allow West Helena water to return to those without water.”

There is no word on when the repairs will be complete.

