Phillips County declares emergency after water problems

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Tuesday, Phillips County declared a public emergency for the water system.

This will help Helena-West Helena qualify for emergency water supplies to anyone going without water until the system is fixed.

“Now that the county has acted, the National Guard and ADEM are preparing to send help and are planning to set up free water at the Plaza Fire Station. We do not know yet when they will arrive, since many other cities are also requesting help.” said Helena-West Helena Mayor Kevin Smith.

Crews are continuing to work on the issues, but there no word on when the repairs will be complete.

