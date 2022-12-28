Traffic blocked on I-240 due to 2-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is blocked at I-240 westbound at Mount Moriah Road due to a two-vehicle crash.

All westbound lanes are closed past the Mount Moriah Road exit. All traffic is being redirected to Mount Moriah Road.

Police say that at 7:05 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle accident in the area where one of the vehicles had overturned.

Two men have been transported to local hospitals in non-critical condition.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

