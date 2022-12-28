Toy Truck Drive
Supects wanted in Christmas drive-by shooting

By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting in South Memphis.

MPD arrived at a home on Kerr Avenue Christmas day at 3:10 a.m., but they did not find any victims.

However, officers say they found a house with a bullet hole.

Officers spoke with the homeowner who said they were asleep when the house was shot at.

According to police, a video in the area showed three men leaving an Infiniti FX35, firing shots at the home, and then driving away from the scene.

Officers ask for your help in identifying the suspects.

Call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH with tips.

