Police identify woman found dead in abandoned car
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department identified a woman who was found dead inside a car earlier this month.
The body was found in abandoned car at Wells Station Road and Chelsea Avenue just before 1 a.m. on December 6.
Weeks later, officers were able to identify the woman as 41-year-old Elissia Naranjo.
It is unclear how she died, but MPD has ruled her death a homicide.
There’s no word on any suspect information at this time.
