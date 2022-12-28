Toy Truck Drive
Police identify woman found dead in abandoned car

Memphis police(WMC Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans and Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department identified a woman who was found dead inside a car earlier this month.

The body was found in abandoned car at Wells Station Road and Chelsea Avenue just before 1 a.m. on December 6.

Weeks later, officers were able to identify the woman as 41-year-old Elissia Naranjo.

It is unclear how she died, but MPD has ruled her death a homicide.

There’s no word on any suspect information at this time.

Latest News

Helena-West Helena mayor lifts all COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, reopens the city
West Helena declares emergency after water problems
2 killed in crash on Airways
Shooting suspects
Supects wanted in Christmas drive-by shooting
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Midday Weather 12/28