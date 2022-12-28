Police identify woman found dead in abandoned car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department identified a woman who was found dead inside a car earlier this month.

The body was found in abandoned car at Wells Station Road and Chelsea Avenue just before 1 a.m. on December 6.

Weeks later, officers were able to identify the woman as 41-year-old Elissia Naranjo.

It is unclear how she died, but MPD has ruled her death a homicide.

There’s no word on any suspect information at this time.

