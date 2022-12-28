Toy Truck Drive
One more day of sunshine before a rainy stretch of weather

WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:40 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and cold this morning with temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s. With sunshine and a gusty south wind, high temperatures will be around 60 degrees. Low temperatures will drop to around 50 degrees tonight.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 58 degrees. Winds: South at 10 to 15, gusting up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows around 50 degrees. Winds: South at 10 to 15, gusting up to 25 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the lower 60s, and lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be cloudy with rain along with high temperatures near 60 and lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and overnight lows near 50. Rain will move out during the afternoon, so New Year’s Eve plans will likely not be impacted by rain. New Year’s Day will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs again in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: The warmer weather will stick around at the start of next week with highs in the upper 60s Monday and lower 60s Tuesday. Rain will be possible on both Monday and Tuesday with a cold front moving through the area.

